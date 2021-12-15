Children's Home in MP's Jabalpur Booked Over Allegations of Religious Conversion

The team found that girls who reside at the shelter were reciting Christian prayers and reading the Bible on a daily basis. Further the team objected to the girls being taught only in relation to one religion, and not being given knowledge of their 'biological' religion.

Barela Police Station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said that a written complaint has been made that the institution was investigated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on 18 November, in which children below 18 years of age were kept together, regardless of gender.

Along with this, Bible education was also being given, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated into the matter.

The investigation is being done conducted under the Additional Superintendent of Police, City North Sanjay Kumar Agrawal.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity was on Sunday booked over allegations of forcibly converting the young residents of the institute to Christianity.