1 Dead, 5 Injured in Air Conditioner Blast at Restaurant in Delhi's Okhla

The injured have been shifted to Holy Family Hospital.
Updated:

One person died and at least five people were left injured after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a restaurant in Delhi's Okhla, near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, 14 April.



The five injured have been shifted to the national capital's Holy Family Hospital.
The incident took place in a restaurant called Waffle Mania.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received at 3:50 pm on Thursday.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

Published: 14 Apr 2022,08:57 PM IST
