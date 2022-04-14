1 Dead, 5 Injured in Air Conditioner Blast at Restaurant in Delhi's Okhla

One person died and at least five people were left injured after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a restaurant in Delhi's Okhla, near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, 14 April.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The incident took place in a restaurant called Waffle Mania.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received at 3:50 pm on Thursday.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
