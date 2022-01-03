37 Lakh Teens in 15-18 Age Group Take First COVID Vaccine Dose

According to ANI, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Around 10 lakh children got vaccinated today. No incident of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) has been reported."

According to news agency ANI, the Health Ministry also clarified that “only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 and above are eligible for all vaccines. Validations have been put in place in the CoWIN system to ensure that vaccination is carried out as per government policy."