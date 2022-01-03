37 Lakh Teens in 15-18 Age Group Take First COVID Vaccine Dose

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager, at Jumbo COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Dahisar, in Mumbai, on Monday, 3 January.
(Photo: PTI)
Over 37 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group took their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 as of 7 pm on Monday, 3 January, as per the CoWIN portal, amid rising concerns over a fast-spreading third wave.
Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN Chief and CEO, National Health Authority on COVID-19 Vaccination, said, “Children are quite excited and taking the vaccination very seriously. Nearly 13 lakh children got jab today (till 3 pm),” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Several chief ministers flagged off the vaccination campaign in their states. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited RML Hospital on Monday.
According to ANI, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Around 10 lakh children got vaccinated today. No incident of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) has been reported."
According to news agency ANI, the Health Ministry also clarified that “only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 and above are eligible for all vaccines. Validations have been put in place in the CoWIN system to ensure that vaccination is carried out as per government policy."
He had also announced that a third dose of the vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, and vulnerable senior citizens would be administered from 10 January.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)