Amid Standoff, CDS Rawat Flags off Chinese Electric Car

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, head of the joint parliamentary committee on data protection bill, too attended the event. The Quint Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat (left) and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi with an MG electric vehicle in New Delhi | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@MGMotorIn) India BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, head of the joint parliamentary committee on data protection bill, too attended the event.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat flagging off the launch of an electric car from China-owned Morris Garages (MG) on 25 November has raised many eyebrows as India and China are still at loggerheads along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), amid the government’s push for self-reliance by promoting domestic goods and services.

In the photos tweeted by the Chinese car manufacturer, apart from the CDS, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also the head of the joint parliamentary committee on the personal data protection Bill, was seen at the function. The committee had recently taken up the issue of Ladakh being geo-tagged as part of China by Twitter.

‘Was He Unaware?’

Many took to social media to question the move by the CDS. Congress leader Manish Tewari asked if CDS was unaware of the company’s origin or it didn’t matter to him.

Another user asked what message would be conveyed to the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan valley.