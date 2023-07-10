'To Promote Traditional Sports': Chhattisgarhiya Olympics to Commence on 17 July

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The Bhupesh Baghel government is all set to kick-off the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics 2023–24 on Monday, 17 July, aiming to promote traditional sports in Chhattisgarh.
A two-month event spanning six phases, the event will coincide with the 'Hareli Tihar' festival.
CM Baghel "aims to provide a platform for participants, raise sports awareness, and foster a sporting spirit among the people of Chhattisgarh," the state government said.
According to the Sports Department, people of all ages can participate in the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics featuring 16 traditional games.
The Panchayat and Rural Development Department manages the event for rural areas and the Urban Administration and Development Department for urban regions.
The event includes both team and single categories, with rope jumping and wrestling added to the single category. The single category also includes games like Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Daud, Bhawara, the 100-metre race, the long jump, rope jumping, and wrestling.
The tournament will begin on 17 July at the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club and end on 22 July. The Zone Level will feature eight Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs, competing from 26 July to 31 July.
The event will progress to development block and urban cluster levels, district-level competitions from 25 August to 4 September, divisional-level competitions from 10 September to 20 September, and state-level competitions from 25 September to 27 September. The final event will be held on 27 September.
The Sports Department announced that participants in development block and urban cluster events will receive certificates and prize money. Winners will receive Rs. 1,000, runner-ups Rs. 750, and third-place contestants Rs. 500, along with certificates, at the development block and urban cluster levels.
At the district level, winners will receive Rs 2,000 in cash, while runners-up and third-placers will receive Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000, respectively.
At the divisional level, winners receive Rs 3,000, runners-up Rs 2,500, and third-placers Rs 2,000, along with certificates.
Lastly, at the state-level competition, top-ranked contestants receive Rs 5,000, second-placers Rs 4,500, and third-placers Rs 4,000, along with certificates.
The first Chhattisgarhiya Olympics last year began on 6 October 2022, involving 26 lakh participants in three age groups. Around 1,900 reached state-level finals. As many as 14 types of traditional sports are included in the Olympics in a team or single category.
Baghel launched the multi-sport event at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur to revive the age-old tradition of traditional games like 'langdi', 'bhaura', 'bati' (kancha), and 'pitthul'.
The goal is to centre village-level sports, instill pride in culture, and channel local youth energy, which is crucial for society's growth, the state government said.
