'To Promote Traditional Sports': Chhattisgarhiya Olympics to Commence on 17 July

According to the Sports Department, people of all ages can participate in the Chhattisgarhiya Olympics featuring 16 traditional games.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department manages the event for rural areas and the Urban Administration and Development Department for urban regions.

The event includes both team and single categories, with rope jumping and wrestling added to the single category. The single category also includes games like Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Daud, Bhawara, the 100-metre race, the long jump, rope jumping, and wrestling.

The tournament will begin on 17 July at the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club and end on 22 July. The Zone Level will feature eight Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs, competing from 26 July to 31 July.

The event will progress to development block and urban cluster levels, district-level competitions from 25 August to 4 September, divisional-level competitions from 10 September to 20 September, and state-level competitions from 25 September to 27 September. The final event will be held on 27 September.