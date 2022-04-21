'Narrowly Escaped Drone Strike' Claim Adivasis in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Tribals claim they have collected debris of the bombs that were allegedly deployed using drones in forests of Bastar on the intervening night of 14-15 April to show them as proof to whoever asks.
Raunak Shivhare/The Quint.
Tribals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have alleged that on the intervening night of 14-15 April, the police carried out air raids and bombarded parts of the forest around their villages, in an attempt to neutralise Maoists.
The villagers in Pamed block of Bijapur district say that they narrowly escaped what they claim was an air-raid conducted by the security forces.
30 year old Amar strongly opposed the usage of drone strikes in forests saying 'It's an outrageous attempt, people could have suffered.'
Amar further blamed the police and accused them of being reckless.
“The police did all this. They tried to kill Naxalites but they had already escaped. Police couldn’t kill Naxalites but it harmed our forests. A big tragedy could have taken place and many tribal people could have been killed,” he further said.
Not long ago, in April 2021, security forces were accused of using drones, however, no claims of bombing were reported at that time. Images of malfunctioned drones was allegedly brought down by the locals emerged from Botalenka village of Bijapur district a few days after the incident.
However, refuting the claims of tribals, P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range said:
However, after images of drones being used by security forces emerged in 2021, a senior officer of Chhattisgarh police had said during an off-record conversation that security forces were testing usage of drones in forests. He further confirmed that they weren’t carrying any payload (weren’t armed) but that forces could soon be ready to use armed drones.
"I live 4 kms away from the (alleged) drone attack site. It was around midnight when we heard loud explosions and a very bright red colour light appeared from the forest due to the blasts. In the morning when we came here to see what happened, we saw a huge pit. We figured some big bomb has been dropped from the sky," claimed 35 year old Deva Podiyami of Raspali village of Bijapur district.
Another villager accused the security forces of putting innocent lives at risk.
The banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoists) too in a press note released on 15 April condemned the drone attack by security forces and alleged that nearly 50 places were bombarded.
They further alleged that there are an increased number of security forces in the camp and claimed that forces have equipped themselves with a lot of arsenal including modern helicopters, drones and light weight aircraft.
Talking on the claims of drones strikes being carried out in the forests of Bastar, activist and lawyer Bela Bhatia said:
With inputs from Vishnukant Tiwari
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)