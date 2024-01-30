At Least Three Jawans Killed, 14 Injured in Alleged Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh

At least three jawans have been killed and 14 remain injured after an alleged attack by naxals near Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Sukma border.
File photo used for representation purpose.
(Photo: IANS / Altered by The Quint)
Bastar's Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P, said that the incident took place near Tekalgudem village while security officials were conducting a search operation, reported Hindustan Times.
He further added that more details are awaited on the encounter.
This is the same forest where as many as 23 security personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in April 2021.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)