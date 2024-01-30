Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019At Least Three Jawans Killed, 14 Injured in Alleged Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh

At Least Three Jawans Killed, 14 Injured in Alleged Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place while the security officials were conducting a search operation.
The Quint
India
Updated:

At least three jawans have been killed and 14 remain injured after an alleged attack by naxals near Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Sukma border.

File photo used for representation purpose.


|

(Photo: IANS / Altered by The Quint)

At least three jawans have been killed and 14 remain injured after an alleged attack by naxals near Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Sukma border, reported news agency ANI.

Bastar's Inspector General of Police, Sunderaj P, said that the incident took place near Tekalgudem village while security officials were conducting a search operation, reported Hindustan Times.

“On Monday, a new camp of security personnel was set up in Tekalgudem, a Maoist stronghold. After setting up the camp, the personnel belonging to the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- a jungle warfare unit of CRPF) were searching nearby Jonaguda-Aliguda villages when Maoists opened fire."
IG Bastar

He further added that more details are awaited on the encounter.

This is the same forest where as many as 23 security personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in April 2021.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)

Published: 30 Jan 2024,08:13 PM IST

