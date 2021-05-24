Chhattisgarh: Inquiry Ordered Into Deaths of 3 Amid Firing by Cops

The collector of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh's Silger on Sunday, 23 May, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the the deaths of three villagers, who were killed in a shooting incident at a protest site last week.
The probe was ordered after a group of protesters travelled 17 km – from Silger camp to Hirapur village – to meet the district officials and demand an investigation into the incident.
For the past 10 days, villagers from nearby areas of Maoist-infested Bastar region had gathered in thousands in Silger, to protest against the setting up of a new police camp in the Sukma district.
On Friday, 14 May, some ruckus was reported at the protest site, as the police tried to end the protests using force. On Monday, 17 May, three villagers were killed and 18 were injured in a police firing.
According to a report by The Indian Express, a police statement that was released soon after the incident of the shooting claimed that the firing had occurred in the process of defence by the police, when a mob of over 3,000 approached the camp after the local protesters had left. The mob had allegedly assaulted police personnel and damaged the fences of the camp.
The police had identified the three deceased as affiliated with the Maoists.
However, their kin and the local residents denied this charge. “My father was an ordinary villager. He was not a Maoist. The police are spreading lies after they have killed my father,” said Kawasi Nandu, son of Kawasi Waga, who was allegedly killed during the firing at the protest site in the Bijapur-Sukma border, Chhattisgarh.
