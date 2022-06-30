Chhattisgarh: I-T Dept Conducts Searches at Several Locations, CRPF Present

The Income Tax department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh associated with CM Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia.
(Photo: The Quint)
There is huge deployment of CRPF and local police at the premises covered in searches.
The teams are also conducting search in residences associated to Suryakant Tiwari a businessman who is said to have close ties with several politicians.
Reportedly the teams came in over a dozen vehicles and reached the state early morning. The first stop was Surya Residency in Bhilai, the residence of Chaurasia.
Searches are underway in Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund, as well as in Mungeli and Korba districts.
In Korba, IT searches are going in the locations associated with coal transporter Hemant Jaiswal, whose house, along with that of Sanjay Jaiswal's, are being searched.
(This is a developing story.)
