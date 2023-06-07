Chhattisgarh Govt Makes Efforts To Promote Higher Education in Remote Areas

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The Chhattisgarh government has been making efforts to expand education across the state by setting up higher education institutions in remote areas, thus eliminating the need for students to travel long distances.
Higher education institutions have opened up in places like Awapalli, Kuakonda, and Tongpal.
Kuakonda is a testament to the state government's efforts in the direction of education. Earlier, students from interior villages had to cover a distance of upto 80 km to reach the college at the district headquarters.
Further, the Chhattisgarh government also abolished the age limit for college admissions, thus providing an opportunity for those who had discontinued their studies for different reasons.
Due to the government's efforts, there has been a notable rise in college enrollments.
"In the academic year 2022–23, approximately 3,35,139 students took admissions, reflecting a significant 48 per cent increase compared to the 2,26,373 students enrolled in 2018–19. This represents an increase of 1,08,766 students," the government said.
The release also stated that to accommodate the growing number of students, the government has established 33 new government colleges and approved 76 new non-government colleges in the last four years.
Further, Chhattisgarh has also taken strides to promote education for female students.
As part of efforts to promote higher education among girls and women, the state government has established 26 women's colleges.
"In the academic year 2018-19, 1,34,391 female students enrolled in colleges, surpassing the 91,982 male students. However, in 2022–23, the number of male students increased to 1,28,310, while the number of female students rose to 2,06,829," data provided in the release stated.
Notably, Government VYT College in Durg achieved the 9th rank, making it in the list of the top 10 colleges. Bilasa Girls Government College in Bilaspur secured the 14th rank, followed by E Raghavendra Rao Science College at the 19th rank. Digvijay Government College in Rajnandgaon secured the 34th rank, while Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate College in Ambikapur attained the 42nd rank. Nagarjuna Science Government College in Raipur has secured the 54th position.
Furthermore, over the last six months, the maximum number of colleges (98) in Chhattisgarh have undergone evaluation as compared to the national average.
