Chhattisgarh To Receive the ‘Cleanest State of India’ Award on 20 November

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will receive the award for leading the ‘Cleanest State of India’ from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, 20 November, at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi.
Similarly, the state was also leading in terms of cleanliness in 2019 and 2020.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs conducts an annual cleanliness survey in all cities and states, based on citizens’ feedback on door-to-door garbage collection, scientific disposal of waste, open defecation-free city, and garbage-free city.
Chhattisgarh is the only state where, more than 9,000 cleanliness 'didis' are collecting 1,600 tonnes of wet and dry waste from houses and scientifically disposing them off, Daily Pioneer reported.
Moreover, Chhattisgarh has also been declared the first Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus state of the country.
(With inputs from Daily Pioneer.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)