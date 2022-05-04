'Charak Shapath' Row: OPS Wants Dean Reinstated, Blames Govt For no Advisory

Former Chief Minister and Deputy Coordinator of AIADMK, O Panneerselvam, has sought the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate the Madurai Medical College Dean to his post, amid the ‘Charaka Shapath’ row.

The Dean was removed from his post and put on a waiting list after first-year students were made to administer the ‘Maharshi Charaka Shapath (oath)’ — instead of the Hippocratic oath that is conventionally administered — after students received their white coats at the induction ceremony.

The event was held on 30 April, in which Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was among the dignitaries on the dais. Reports stated that PTR took to the mic and said that he was shocked when he heard the new oath.

“I always thought that the doctors took a Hippocratic oath. In fact, I’ve been recommending politicians to take the same oath,” he said.

Since then, the administration of the 'Charak Shapath' has drawn widespread flak, as many pointed out that it is regressive and casteist.