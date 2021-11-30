'Will Take Back Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill': Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the administration had taken the decision to revoke the extremely opposed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill, news agency ANI reported. Image used for representative purposes.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, 30 November, said that the administration had taken the decision to revoke the extremely opposed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill, news agency ANI reported.
The decision was announced days after a state-constituted high-level committee submitted its final report on the matter to the CM in Rishikesh, News18 reported. However, the report's recommendations have not been made public yet.
The administration's decision assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.
The act sought to include Char Dham of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, and 47 other temples under the purview of an autonomous, governmental shrine board.
Consequently, the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board was formed by the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in January 2020.
The panel consisted of the CM as its chairman, the state culture minister as Deputy Chairman, and the chief secretary as an ex-officio member.
However, the purohits and other workers affiliated with the Char Dham shrines and their temples have been consistently agitating against the law, saying that the government did not not consult them prior to the drafting of the legislation.
(With inputs from news agency ANI)