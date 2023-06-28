Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Convoy Attacked by Armed Men in UP's Saharanpur

"Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter," said SSP Vipin Tada.
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, 28 June.
Reacting to the incident, for UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, "The attack on Chandra Shekhar Aazad, National President of Aazad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by the government is highly condemnable and cowardly act. When the people's representatives are not safe in the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!"
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
