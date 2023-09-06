Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Resigns from BJP
In an interview to The Quint in August, Bose had expressed his ideological differences with many in the BJP.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 6 September.
"When I joined BJP I was promised that I would be allowed to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose. But nothing of that sort happened," Bose said, as quoted by NDTV.
In an interview to The Quint in August, Bose had expressed his ideological differences with many in the BJP. He had said, "I was given the green signal to join the BJP and practice Subhas Chandra Bose's inclusive secular ideology. I have tried it. I have not been very successful because see, it is not a single person who can actually implement that ideology. It is a joint effort. I got a lot of support from the Prime Minister, but I think the party as a whole needs to also come forward and preach Subhas Chandra Bose's inclusive ideology."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
