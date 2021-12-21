Chandiwal Commission Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine on Anil Deshmukh

The Chandiwal Commission, instituted by the Maharashtra government to probe the corruption allegations against the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the politician.

The penalty was imposed due to the failure of his legal counsel to appear before the committee for cross-examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, reported news agency ANI.

Justice Chandiwal, who heads the committee, directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount of the fine in the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.