Chandiwal Commission Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine on Anil Deshmukh

File Photo: Anil Deshmukh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Chandiwal Commission, instituted by the Maharashtra government to probe the corruption allegations against the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the politician.
The penalty was imposed due to the failure of his legal counsel to appear before the committee for cross-examination of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, reported news agency ANI.
Justice Chandiwal, who heads the committee, directed Deshmukh to deposit the amount of the fine in the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had stepped down from the post of home minister in April this year after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.
Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.