Chandigarh Uni Students End Protest Over Leaked Videos: What's Happened So Far?

Students at the Chandigarh University ended their protest in the wee hours of Monday, 19 September, over a woman student allegedly recording and sharing "objectionable" videos of other women students, after the district and university administration assured that their demand for a fair probe will be fulfilled, said the police.

The university has now been shut down till 24 September, and two wardens have been suspended for negligence over the matter.

On Sunday, the police had confirmed that they had arrested three suspects in the case.