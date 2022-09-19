Chandigarh Uni Students End Protest Over Leaked Videos: What's Happened So Far?

Students staging a protest at Chandigarh University on Sunday, 18 September.
Students at the Chandigarh University ended their protest in the wee hours of Monday, 19 September, over a woman student allegedly recording and sharing "objectionable" videos of other women students, after the district and university administration assured that their demand for a fair probe will be fulfilled, said the police.
The university has now been shut down till 24 September, and two wardens have been suspended for negligence over the matter.
On Sunday, the police had confirmed that they had arrested three suspects in the case.
After conducting a preliminary probe, the police arrested a woman student, while a 23-year-old man, who is reportedly her boyfriend, was nabbed from Himachal Pradesh and handed over to the Punjab Police, news agency PTI reported.
The Himachal Pradesh Police also detained a 31-year-old man in connection with the case.
The charges against the accused men are still unclear.
Students alleged that the accused recorded and shared "objectionable" videos of approximately 60 female students, although the police said that they came across only one video of the woman accused herself.
Many students had claimed that the accused had admitted to filming videos of other women, but that the university authorities were trying to cover up the matter. The university has suspended classes for two days.
The students demanded a fair probe and questioned the authorities claiming that the accused woman did not film anyone else without a forensic report.
The students also demanded a copy of the FIR, raised questions about the wardens, and demanded that the women who were taken to the hospital be produced before them.
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo said that the accused woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.
Superintendent of Police (Rural Mohali) Navreet Singh Virk told The Quint that some students indulged in violence and also dismissed rumours of some girls trying to attempt suicide as false.
However, several social media posts refuted the claims made by the police and said that authorities were trying to cover up the incident.
In a statement, Chandigarh University dismissed "the rumours of seven girls committing suicide."
"No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumour [sic]," Dr RS Bawa, pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University told ANI.
"... Whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident," the university had earlier said.
"All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend," the university added.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident and said that strict action had been initiated.
"Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," said Mann, in a tweet in Punjabi. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
