India’s Earliest Farmers’ Protest: Revisiting Champaran Satyagraha

Champaran Satyagraha, India’s first civil disobedience movement, is now 104 years old.

Touted as the first crucial move towards the birth of Mahatma Gandhi’s political experiment of passive and non-violent resistance, the movement was undertaken in the erstwhile undivided Champaran district in northern Bihar in April 1917.

It was the first peasant movement to have garnered nationwide attention, and in many ways propelled India’s masses to join the liberation struggle against the British colonisers.