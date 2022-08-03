Centre Scraps Personal Data Protection Bill After Committee Suggests 81 Changes

The Centre withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill amid widespread contentions about it violating fundamental rights on Wednesday, 3 August.

The bill, which sought to regulate how an individual's data can be used by companies and the government, was withdrawn in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.

A comprehensive legal framework, based on the committee's suggestions, is reportedly being worked upon which will lead to a new bill, according to NDTV.

The bill had been sent for review to the panel in 2019, following widespread opposition which claimed that it gave the government sweeping access to an individual's personal data for "national security."