‘No Proposal To Set Up New IITs in India, Working To Improve Rankings’: Centre

The Centre has said that it has no proposal to set up more Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country and is currently focused on improving the international rankings of the existing institutes.

The information was provided by Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Subhas Sarkar, in a written response to questions raised in the Rajya Sabha.

When asked whether the Centre has any plans to set up an IIT in each state of the country, Sarkar said in total, there are 23 IITs functioning in India at present.

However, as of now, there is no proposal to establish IITs in the remaining states, which includes names such as Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, among others, he added.