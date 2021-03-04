Centre Grants 1-Year Extension For Delimitation Commission in J&K

Delimitation refers to the fixing of limits or boundaries of Assembly or parliamentary constituencies in a country or province having a legislative body. The exercise basically redraws the scope and size of segments and determines the number of seats to be reserved for Scheduled Castes.

This is a process which is usually carried out every few years in order to ensure that every constituency has a similar number of voters.

The job of delimitation is given to a commission set up specifically for this task, called the Delimitation Commission, a body whose orders are legally binding and cannot be questioned in any court of law, according to the Election Commission.

While copies of the orders can be laid before Parliament and the concerned State Legislative Assembly, neither can suggest any modifications. These orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President of India.

The body itself comprises a retired or sitting judge of the Supreme Court, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner, as well as the election commissioner of the state in which delimitation is being carried out.

Apart from that, five MPs and five MLAs of the state are also chosen as associate members of the commission, according to the provisions of the Delimitation Act.

As per the Election Commission, the Constitution has been formed four times – in 1952 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1952, in 1963 under Delimitation Commission Act, 1962, in 1973 under Delimitation Act, 1972 and in 2002 under Delimitation Act, 2002.