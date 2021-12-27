'Centre Froze Bank Accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity': Mamata

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo: PTI)
Expressing shock, West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 27 December, said that the Union government has frozen all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India.
Taking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, the CM said:
“Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!
Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.
While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. (Sic)”
Meanwhile, The Quint reached out to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. However, they have refused, at the moment, to comment on the matter.
Dominic Gomes, Vicar General of Kolkata, however, has dubbed the reported freezing of accounts “a cruel Christmas gift to the poorest of the poor.”
In a statement, condemning the government action, he said:
“Besides over 22000 direct dependants and beneficiaries at their centres across the country, MC Sisters and Brothers reach out to uplift thousands and are often the only friends of the lepers and social outcast no one will even venture near. Overlooking the fact MCs of St Mother Teresa give up all worldly goods, sleep on the floor and, and earn no money – giving whatever they have in service to the poorest in every corner of the earth, especially our poorest of Indians - this latest attack on the Christian Community and their social outreach is even more a dastardly attack on the poorest of India’s poor, who the MC congregation serves.”
(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details emerge.)
