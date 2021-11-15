Centre Extends Tenure of Defence & Home Secretaries, IB & RAW Chiefs by 2 Years

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.

Prior to this, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies was of two years. Now, however, as per the ordinances, they can get an extension of maximum three years.

According to IANS, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the ordinances because Parliament is not in session and “he is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action.”



(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)