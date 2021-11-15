Centre Extends Tenure of Defence & Home Secretaries, IB & RAW Chiefs by 2 Years

Senior Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed Union Home Secretary succeeding incumbent Rajiv Gauba, on 22 August, 2019.
The Central Government on Monday, 15 November, issued the gazette notification with respect to extending the tenure of Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years, reported ANI, citing the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
Further, sharing a copy of the ministry’s notification, ANI quoted the Department of Personnel and Training as saying:
Meanwhile, PTI has quoted sources as claiming that the Trinamool Congress has moved statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs.
Earlier on Sunday, the Centre brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.
Prior to this, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies was of two years. Now, however, as per the ordinances, they can get an extension of maximum three years.
According to IANS, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the ordinances because Parliament is not in session and “he is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action.”
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)