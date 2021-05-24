Centre Condemns ‘False Reporting’ on Cairns-Air India Legal Case

India had lost arbitration proceedings in December 2020 and was directed to pay $1.2 billion plus taxes to the oil and gas firm, which now amounts to about $1.7 billion. The payout is related to Indian government's initial tax demand of Rs 10,247 crore on Cairn UK Holdings Ltd, on alleged capital gains that it made in 2006 when it reorganised businesses of its Indian holdings under Cairn Energy India Pty Limited.

The government’s tax claim has risen to over Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties and interests. This amount was partly recovered by the Income Tax department via the sale of seized Cairn assets in India. The arbitral award includes this amount as well as damages to be paid to Cairn Energy.

Since January this year, Cairn had begun attempts to identify Indian assets abroad against which it could enforce the award. These assets include aircraft, ships and even bank accounts.

The organisation also moved to courts in the UK, Canada, Singapore, France, the Netherlands and three other countries to register its claim against India, some of which have recognised the arbitration award.