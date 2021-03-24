Centre Advises States, UTs to Impose Restrictions on Festivals

The Centre on Wednesday, 24 March, advised all States and Union Territories to consider imposing local restrictions in view of upcoming festivals – like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter – and impose limitations, or do away with mass gatherings.

Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja prefaced a letter addressed to all states and UTs by saying that the “battle against COVID-19 is at a critical juncture, with rising cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs.”

“Any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to various SOPs issued by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of Covid-19 may result in losing the impetus that our country has gained so far in managing the virus,” the letter read.

Ahuja added that strict adherence of Covid-19 precautions in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country.