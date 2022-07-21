Celebrations Across the Country as Droupadi Murmu Declared President of India

Adivasi artists celebrate Murmu's lead in the presidential election near her residence in Odisha's Rairangpur.
(Photo: PTI)
Celebrations broke out near Droupadi Murmu's home in Odisha's Rairangpur and across the country as she was declared the 15th President of India after the counting of votes on Thursday, 21 July.
This comes after she crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of voting. Throughout the day, Murmu had a comfortable lead over the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
After the third round, Murmu had 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,777 while Sinha had 1,058 votes valued at 2,61,06 votes.
Adivasi artists celebrate near Murmu's residence in Odisha's Rairangpur in anticipation of her victory.
A large number of people were seen dancing outside Murmu's residence as she became the first Scheduled Tribes person to be chosen for the post.
Further, 20,000 sweets were prepared in Murmu's hometown to celebrate her victory.
Adivasis in Rairangpur engage in a folk dance to celebrate Murmu's likely win.
BJP workers in Delhi celebrate Murmu's lead in the presidential elections.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil celebrating with Adivasis in the state.
BJP workers celebrate in anticipation of Murmu's victory in Patna on Thursday.
BJP workers in Ranchi celebrate Murmu's lead in the election.
BJP supporters burst crackers in Srinagar to celebrate Murmu's lead.
Hyderabad.
Artists belonging to the Tiwa community in Guwahati hold photos of Murmu in anticipation of her victory.