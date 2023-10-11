CBI Takes Over Probe Into Alleged FCRA Violations By NewsClick, Searches On

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha being brought to the Patiala House Court by Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday, 10 October, in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.
(Photo: PTI)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Wednesday, 11 October, taken over the probe into alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations by media portal NewsClick, news agency PTI reported.
The CBI is currently undertaking searches with regard to the case.
(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)