Saradha Scam: CBI Moves SC Seeking to Interrogate Rajeev Kumar

CBI claims his custodial interrogation is important to uncover the greater conspiracy in the case between Saradha directors Sudipta Sen, Debajani Mukherjee and several top Trinamool Congress (TMC) politicians, to finally bring the probe to a rounded conclusion.

CBI also alleges that Kumar participated in destruction of evidence by tampering with phone records to protect top TMC politicians and directors of the Saradha chit funds, Times Now reported.

Citing an example of Rajeev Kumar “saving the high and mighty”, CBI had earlier informed the apex court that Sudipta Sen, who is the main accused, had during interrogation named former TMC MPs Kunal Ghosh and Srinjoy Bose, senior lawyer Nalini Chidambaram, former Union minister Matang Sinh and his wife Manoranjan Sinh, and businessman Shantanu Ghosh for allegedly building a nexus in the chit fund cases. But Kumar allegedly proceeded only against Ghosh, sparing everyone else.

The Saradha company allegedly defrauded lakhs of people while running several Ponzi schemes in West Bengal. Thousands of crores of rupees were lost after the collapse of their scheme in 2013. Sudipta Sen, their promoter, was arrested the same year.