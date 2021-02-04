Kerala Custodial Death Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 9 Cops

The nine have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 343 (Wrongful confinement for three or more days), 348 ( Wrongful confinement to extort confession, or compel restoration of property), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 330 (Voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), 331 (Voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property), 302 (Punishment for murder), read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 109 (Commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 193 (Punishment for false evidence).