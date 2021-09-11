CBI Charges Three EPFO Officials For Siphoning Crores from Pension Fund: Report

The alleged key conspirator in the case was Chandan Kumar Sinha, a senior social security assistance in the Kandivali regional EPFO office, NDTV reported, quoting CBI sources.

Along with Chandan, two assistance provident fund commissioners were also charged. These men were Uttam Tagaray and Vijay Jarpe of the Coimbatore and Chennai regional EPFO offices.

The case against the accused was registered based on a complaint from the Vigilance Department of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization after an anonymous person tipped them off about the scam.

