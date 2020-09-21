CBI Case Against Kwality & Its Directors in Bank Fraud Case

The CBI on Monday carried out searches at eight locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 21 September, carried out searches at eight locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana over alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore by a private company.

A CBI spokesperson in Delhi said that the teams carried out searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Saharapur and Bulandshahr, Haryana's Palwal and Rajasthan's Ajmer at the premises of Delhi-based Kwality Ltd, its directors Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta, Arun Srivastava and other unknown persons.