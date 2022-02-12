CBI Books ABG Shipyard in Biggest Bank Fraud Case of Over Rs 22,842 Crore

CBI books ABG Shipyard in their biggest bank scam case yet
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in their biggest bank fraud case yet, booked ABG Shipyard and its Directors Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy, and Ashwini Kumar on Saturday, 12 February, for allegedly defrauding 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore.
Officials also held Santhanam Muthaswamy, the executive director of the company in 2012, along with other directors, including Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Ravi Vimal Nevetia and Ashwini Kumar, accompanied by ABG International Pvt Ltd, another company, responsible.
ABG Shipyard is a shipbuilding company based in Mumbai, the shipyards of which are located in Gujarat, in Dahej and Surat.
The State Bank of India had initially lodged a complaint in 2019 on 8 November, according to which, the accused owed Rs 2,925 crore to the bank.
A fresh complaint was submitted by SBI in August 2020 after which CBI kept “scrutinising” the matter until 7 February 2022, when they acted on the FIR.
The Forensic Audit showed that between the years 2012-17, ABG Shipyard and others had conspired together and indulged in illegal activities like diversion of funds, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation.
Funds were used for other purposes than for which they were released by the banks, the CBI's FIR read.
