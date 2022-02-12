CBI Books ABG Shipyard in Biggest Bank Fraud Case of Over Rs 22,842 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in their biggest bank fraud case yet, booked ABG Shipyard and its Directors Rishi Agarwal, Santhanam Muthuswamy, and Ashwini Kumar on Saturday, 12 February, for allegedly defrauding 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore.

Officials also held Santhanam Muthaswamy, the executive director of the company in 2012, along with other directors, including Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Ravi Vimal Nevetia and Ashwini Kumar, accompanied by ABG International Pvt Ltd, another company, responsible.