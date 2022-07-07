CBI Arrests Power Grid Official, Tata Projects Executive VP In Bribery Case

Image used for representational purposes only.
The CBI has arrested Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India BS Jha and five officials of Tata Projects, including its Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP RN Singh, in connection with alleged bribery to favour the private company, officials said on Thursday.
The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha.
Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.
The CBI was keeping an eye on Jha during which it got an input that he was receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects and other companies for granting favours for various work, they said.
