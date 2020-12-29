Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Held By Mumbai Cops in Cheating Case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police has arrested well-known car designer, Dilip Chhabria, on Monday, 28 December, in a forgery and cheating case.
He will be produced before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday, said the police to The Times of India. The crime branch said that there are going to be more arrests made in this case.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe has confirmed the arrest but more results will be divulged as the investigation proceeds. A modified car worth around Rs 75 lakh by DC Designs has been seized by the Mumbai Police, reported PTI.
Chhabria has modified cars and vanity vans for many celebrations, and according to The Times of India, five of his clients, including an actress has registered the complaint against him.
(With inputs from The Times of India and PTI)
Published: undefined