Can’t Presume All COVID Deaths to Be Due to Medical Negligence: SC

Disposing of a petition, which sought compensation for the kin of victims of COVID-19 by treating it as medical negligence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 8 September, said courts cannot presume that all deaths due to COVID-19 in the second wave of the pandemic were due to medical negligence.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli asked the petitioner Deepak Raj Singh to amend his plea and approach the competent authorities with his suggestions, Indian Express reported.

The bench said, “To assume that each death due to COVID-19 took place due to negligence is too much.”