Aadhaar Misuse: Madras HC Asks If Puducherry Polls Can Be Deferred

The Madras High Court on Friday, 26 March, asked the Election Commission if the Puducherry Assembly polls, which are scheduled for 6 April, can be deferred, owing to the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unjustly accessed and misused voters’ Aadhaar details and used their phone numbers to benefit their campaign.

The court asked, “Why can’t the Puducherry polls be deferred?” as it directed the EC to probe the matter and file a full report by 30 March, NDTV reported.

The plea, filed by the President of the Puducherry State Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, A Anand, alleged that that party gained unauthorised access to Aadhaar-linked mobile phone numbers of voters sent them messages and group invites via WhatsApp. This was done to boost their election campaign.

The BJP reportedly said that it will reply in court through its legal team.