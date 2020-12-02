Calls for Parl Session, Burning Effigies: Farmers Amplify Protests

The agitating farmers on Wednesday, 2 December urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on 5 December. “We will celebrate 3 December, when the Bhopal gas tragedy took place several decades ago, as anti-corporate day. On 5 December, we will protest against the Modi government and the corporate houses and burn their effigies,” he said. He also thanked the artistes and sportspersons who have given a call to return the awards they have received from the government.

“We thank the people who have announced to return their awards to the government and we are hopeful that those who have got national awards will also return them as a mark of solidarity with the farmers’ movement,” Pal said.

‘A Special Parliament Session Must be Held’

Pal said that the farmer leaders will give a written 7-10 page recommendation on why they want the farm laws to be repealed. “We demand the government to call a special session of the Parliament to repeal the three farm laws,” Pal said. He informed that during the meeting with the government on Tuesday, it seemed to them that the government tried to divide them and tried to mislead them on the three farm laws. The press conference was held after the farmers' groups held talks earlier in the day. Pratibha Shinde of Lok Sangharsh Morcha while addressing the media said that they shall burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra on 3 December.

“We shall burn the effigies of government and corporates in Maharashtra on 3 December and in Gujarat on 5 December,” she said, adding that Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall.

‘Ready to Address Concerns’: Govt

Even as the farmers threatened the government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media that they will hold discussions with the farmers' leaders on Thursday. “We have called a meeting with farmers tomorrow and let's see to what extent issues can be resolved,” Tomar said. He told the farmers that the laws are in the farmers interest and the reforms have come after a long wait.

“But if they have any objection to it then we are ready to address their concerns,” Tomar added.