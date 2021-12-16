Cabinet Clears Poll Reforms Bill to Allow Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Report

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 15 December, cleared a Bill on electoral reforms, including one that provides for the linking of the electoral roll with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis, news agency PTI has learnt.

The Election Commission had previously recommended to the Law Ministry the Aadhaar-linking of the electoral list in order to prevent multiple enrolments of the same individual.

"The Election Commission of India has proposed to link the electoral roll with the Aadhaar ecosystem with a view to curbing the menace of multiple enrolment of the same person at difference places. The matter is under consideration of the Government," the Law Ministry had informed the Lok Sabha in August 2021.