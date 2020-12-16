Cabinet Approves Next Round of Spectrum Auction, To Be Held in Mar

The Cabinet has approved the next round of spectrum auction, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Wednesday, 16 December.

Speaking at a media briefing, Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reportedly said that the conditions for the auction will be the same as in 2016, when the last auction took place.

"Cabinet approves auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for validity period of 20 years. A total of 2251.25 MHz is being offered with a total valuation of Rs. 3,92,332.70 crores," he was quoted as saying.

While the notice inviting applications will be issued in December, the auction is proposed to take place in March.