30 Lakh Central Govt Employees to Get Bonus: Prakash Javadekar

The government reportedly said that this move will increase demand in the festive season. The Quint File image of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. | (Photo: PTI) India The government reportedly said that this move will increase demand in the festive season.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 21 October, gave its assent for Productivity Linked Bonus or PLB for the year 2019-2020, reported NDTV. This means that an immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to approximately 30 lakh central government employees will take place, according to TOI.

The government, according to <i>TOI</i>, said that this move will increase demand in the festive season.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.



Referring to this decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that approximately 30 lakh government employees will be given a bonus for 2019-2020.

According to NDTV, this decision will benefit 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments such as Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO, and ESIC. The government, further, according to NDTV, said that Non-Gazetted Central Government employees will receive non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus, from which 13.70 lakh employees will benefit.