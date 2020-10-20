CAA Implementation Soon, Got Delayed Due to COVID: BJP’s Nadda

“...As the situation is slowly improving, work has started. Rules are now being framed,” Nadda said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday, 19 October, said that the government will go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and it will be implemented in the future.

Nadda said that the process of implementing the CAA got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadda was addressing a rally in Siliguri in North Bengal.

“It is certain that you will get CAA. Because of coronavirus, the CAA implementation got delayed. But as the situation is slowly improving, work has started. Rules are now being framed,” Nadda said.

Nadda further stated, “As far as CAA is concerned all of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” reported PTI.