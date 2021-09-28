By-elections in 3 Lok Sabha Seats, 30 Assembly Seats on 30 October: EC

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, 28 September, announced by-elections in three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly constituencies to be held on Thursday, 30 October.

Counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 November and the last date of filling nominations is 8 October.

In a statement, the polling agency said that it will hold bypolls in three parliamentary constituencies of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Khandwa and Mandi from the UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

The ECI notification also included elections to fill vacancies in Assembly constituencies of 13 states including Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Andhra Pradesh.