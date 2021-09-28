Byculla Jail COVID Outbreak: Over a Yr Since Pandemic, Prison Remains Congested

Lodged inside the only women and children's prison in the state of Maharashtra, an inmate in the same barrack as Elgar Parishad accused and retired professor Shoma Sen and her co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 September. Image used for representational purposes.
Lodged inside the only women and children's prison in the state of Maharashtra, an inmate in the same barrack as Elgar Parishad accused and retired professor Shoma Sen and her co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 23 September, The Hindu reported.
The fatal threat posed by the pandemic was previously accepted as a ground for bail. However, with a dip in cases in the state, this provision was rendered ineffectual.
On 17 September, inside an emergency ward in Mumbai, a local health post was made aware of a sharp ascent in the number of 'fever' cases inside the prison, The Wire reported on Tuesday, 28 September.
However, The Wire notes, very little has been done to protect and reduce the prison population.
61-year-old Sen, in her interim bail plea had submitted that her age and ailments, including hypertension and other blood pressure-related problems made her susceptible to coronavirus.
Within two days, two prisoners in the same barrack as her had tested positive for the virus.
In a concerned statement, Sen's daughter Maaysha Singh, and her friends urged the top committee constituted to depopulate Maharashtrian prisons to look into the outbreak seriously and take necessary measures, The Wire reported.
In the aftermath of the second wave's peak, the Bombay High Court had suo motu decided to look into the condition of prisons in the state. Senior lawyer Mihir Desai was appointed as an amicus curie.
Then, the state had listed measures to control the ravaging outbreak and suggested to set up quarantine centres inside and outside the jail premises. Around Byculla, Patanwala municipal school in Mazgaon currently hosts the women and their children who have tested positive.
One of the infected last week was moved to this centre. However, her lawyer told The Wire, “You need a clean, hygienic space with enough sunlight and air. The women have been struggling for space and peace inside."
From the 16 people arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, seven have contracted the fatal virus in the last year and a half. This year, one of the undertrial, 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy, passed away awaiting medical treatment.
(With inputs from The Wire and The Hindu)
