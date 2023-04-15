Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, Rescue Ops Underway

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad, Rescue Ops Underway

Over 40 passengers were reportedly onboard the Pune-Mumbai bus.
The Quint
India
Published:

Image used for representational purposes only.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.</p></div>

A fatal bus accident has led to the deaths of several passengers in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, 15 April.

Details: "At least 13-14 people were found dead," a rescue official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • The private bus fell into a gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, according to the police.

  • The bus was reportedly plying from Pune to Mumbai with over 40 passengers onboard.

  • Rescue operations are currently underway.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

