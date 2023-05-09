15 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Falls From a Bridge in MP's Khargone

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201915 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Falls From a Bridge in MP's Khargone

The rescue operation is still underway and the injured have been shifted to the distrcit hospital.
At least 15 people have died and 25 are injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Tuesday, 9 May.

(Photo: PTI)

At least 15 people have died and 25 are injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Tuesday, 9 May.

The rescue operation is still underway and the injured have been shifted to the distrcit hospital.

"15 people have died, 20-25 people are injured who have been shifted to District Hospital, Khargone. The Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident," MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

(This is a developing story. It will be update with more details.)

