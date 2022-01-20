Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Police Makes Another Arrest in Odisha

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.
The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 20 January, arrested one more person in the Bulli Bai app case. Neeraj Singh from Odisha has been arrested by the cyber cell of the police, and is being brought to Mumbai.
Singh is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.
Niraj Bishnoi, Shweta Singh, Vishal Jha, and Mayank Rawat had previously been arrested in the case. All of them are presently under custody.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, was on 14 January denied bail by a Delhi court.
"The facts disclose that accused created the App 'Bulli Bai' where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification," the court had stated in its order.
Bishnoi had been arrested from his house in Assam’s Jorhat by the Delhi Police on 5 January.
