Both Houses Adjourned for the Day Amid Uproar Over Fuel Price Hike

Both houses of the Parliament, on Tuesday, 9 March, was adjourned till Wednesday, amid chaos as the Opposition raised slogans against the fuel price hike.
Previously, both the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha were adjourned first till 12 pm and then till 2 pm. They were adjourned yet again, soon after resumption at 2 pm.
Earlier in the day, as per The Times of India, Lok Sabha members from the Opposition had given adjournment motions over the issue of steep rise in fuel prices.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Mishra had also given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the same issue.
MORE DETAILS
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with the implementation of all the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures.
However, on Monday, too, both Houses were adjourned amid ruckus by the Opposition over the increase in petrol and diesel prices across the country.
According to news agency PTI, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday in a spate of questions on rising fuel prices in the Lok Sabha, informed that the price of domestic cooking gas, LPG has doubled to Rs 819 per cylinder in the last seven years. He also said that the increase in taxes on petrol and diesel has swelled collections by over 459 percent.
(With inputs from TOI and PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Mar 2021,01:07 PM IST