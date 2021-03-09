Both Houses Adjourned for the Day Amid Uproar Over Fuel Price Hike

Previously, both the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha were adjourned first till 12 pm and then till 2 pm. They were adjourned yet again, soon after resumption at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, as per The Times of India, Lok Sabha members from the Opposition had given adjournment motions over the issue of steep rise in fuel prices.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Mishra had also given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the same issue.