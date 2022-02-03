Budget Session: RS Holds Question Hour, Naidu Hails 'Disruption-Free Debate'

As the proceedings of the Budget Session of the Parliament continue, the Rajya Sabha is assembled at 10 am on Thursday, 3 February, to carry forward its debate on the motion of thanks to the president for his address on 31 January.

A Question Hour is underway at the Upper House. A number of reports are set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, as well as the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the president's address had glossed over the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, such as unemployment.

His remarks on Pakistan-China relationship, Pegasus, and other issues have been met with vehement censure from BJP ministers.