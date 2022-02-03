Budget Session: RS Holds Question Hour, Naidu Hails 'Disruption-Free Debate'

As the proceedings of the Budget Session of the Parliament continue, the Rajya Sabha is expected to assemble at 10 am on Thursday, 3 February, to carry forward its debate on the motion of thanks to the president for his address on 31 January.
A Question Hour is underway at the Upper House. A number of reports are set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, as well as the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the president's address had glossed over the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, such as unemployment.
His remarks on Pakistan-China relationship, Pegasus, and other issues have been met with vehement censure from BJP ministers.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess.
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The Congress had, on Monday, moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both houses for "misleading" the house on the Pegasus spyware issue.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House' notice in the Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "inciting" people by his speech in the Parliament on Wednesday, ANI reported.
"2 India means – one for the rich and one for the poor, and the gap is only widening. No provision to reduce it. On one hand, only 100 people own 30 percent of the country's property while 70 percent people have remaining property," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI, alluding to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lower House.
"Jaishankar was in service even before this government, didn't say such a thing then. It's the Opposition's responsibility to highlight the loopholes," he added, referring to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's remark against Gandhi.
A Question Hour is underway in the Rajya Sabha, mediated by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
The Rajya Sabha resumed it session at 10 am on Thursday.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed "disruption-free proceedings after a long time. I was delighted to watch quality debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President," Chairman Venkaiah Naidu noted, adding "I hope this spirit will continue to prevail."
The debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address will continue in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. A Question Hour will also be held.
Matters under Rule 377 of the Parliament will also be raised in the lower house.
"Matters, which are not points of order or which cannot be raised under the rules relating to Questions, Short Notice Questions, Calling Attention, Motions etc can be raised under rule 377," as per Lok Sabha rules.
In the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the debate over the motion of thanks for the president's address will continue. A Question Hour will also be held.
Further, the following parliamentary committees will table their reports in the upper house:
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture
Joint Committee on Offices of Profit
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy
Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP-led government has brought Pakistan and China closer, the United State Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said, "I'll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks," news agency ANI reported.
Slamming Rahul Gandhi's comments about the BJP-led government's aiding of the China-Pakistan relationship, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that two countries have a long-running partnership.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was quoted as saying, "To accuse and abuse the judiciary from the floor of the Parliament House is beyond my words of condemnation. He should immediately tender an unconditional apology before the people of India, to the Indian judiciary and the EC."
Pointing out that he is speaking with the spirit of discomfort, not criticism, Congress Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the presidential address, and said in the Lok Sabha, "Not a word about unemployment in the presidential address."
He also accused the BJP government of having brought Pakistan and China together.
"And this is the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India," Gandhi added.
"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," he further alleged.
