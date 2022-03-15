'High Level Probe Ordered': Rajnath Addresses Misfiring of India's Missile in RS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the 'inadvertent firing' of the unarmed Indian supersonic missile that had entered Pakistan's territory on 9 March in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 15 March.

The minister indicated that during routine maintenance, a missile was inadvertently fired that landed in Pakistan, and asserted that a high level inquiry is on in the matter.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

The second phase of this year's Budget Session began in Parliament on Monday.