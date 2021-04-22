BSY Discharged From Hospital Days After Getting COVID the 2nd Time

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was hospitalised after being infected by the coronavirus for a second time, got discharged from the hospital on Thursday, 22 April. He is being discharged six days after he tested positive for the disease.

It was on 16 April that the chief minister was again found to be infected with COVID-19 and was under treatment at the Manipal Hospital. Prior to this, Yediyurappa was infected last year in August. This March, the CM had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Talking to the media after being discharged from hospital, Yediyurappa said that the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka was serious. “We have reached a situation where we are unable to control COVID-19. We are already taking strict measures...I request people of the state to not venture out unless required. People should not allow police to make people pay fines for violations, and they should cooperate voluntarily,” he said.